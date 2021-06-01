Advertisement

Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase

A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May 31, 2021.(Barron Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sure, police K-9 units get a ton of (well-deserved) credit for their law enforcement prowess, but when it comes to ending a long car chase, not much is going to top a herd of cattle.

The Barron Co. Sheriff’s Department thanked its “Bovine Unit” for stopping the pursuit, which lasted approximately 13 miles and stretched from Barron to Cumberland.

Deputies were chasing a Chevrolet Cavalier, the department explained on its Facebook page, when the driver came upon a group of cows standing in front of him.

“That little Cavalier that could during the chase ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade,” the department wrote, not missing the opportunity for a little cow-pun. “Job well done tonight crew.”

The Sheriff’s Department assisted Barron PD tonight with a pursuit that went approximately 13 miles between Barron and...

Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The sheriff’s department did not say what sparked the chase; however, it did note that the driver was taken into custody and spent the night in jail. It added that none of the cows, nor any person was injured in the pursuit.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests had been reported as of Monday in the city's two most recent homicides, which...
No arrests yet in city’s latest homicides that occurred about 48 hours apart
Bethany Village Pastor Phil Hett and his 10-year-old daughter died in a Sunday afternoon (May...
Pastor at Lindsborg retirement community, daughter among 3 killed in Saline County crash
Highland HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, needs help financially
Highland Park HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, but needs financial support
Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover...
Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

Latest News

New tool could help kittens during Adopt a Shelter Cat Month
City hopes to hire new Topeka Police Chief by end of year
5 candidates to vie for Topeka Mayor
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
S. Topeka Blvd. to close for mill and overlay
TPD lobby home to sharps, medicine disposal containers