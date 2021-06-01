Advertisement

Crews respond to rollover crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County

Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash late Tuesday morning in Jefferson County.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash late Tuesday morning in Jefferson County.

The crash was reported around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday at N.E. 62nd and Butler Road. The location was about two miles southeast of Meriden.

Initial reports indicated a red Jeep had left the roadway and rolled onto its side.

No serious injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

