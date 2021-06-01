Crews respond to rollover crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash late Tuesday morning in Jefferson County.
The crash was reported around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday at N.E. 62nd and Butler Road. The location was about two miles southeast of Meriden.
Initial reports indicated a red Jeep had left the roadway and rolled onto its side.
No serious injuries were reported.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
