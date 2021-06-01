Advertisement

CoreFirst Bank to sponsor Thunder Over the Heartland

FILE - Thunder Over the Heartland is partnering with Country Stampede at the Heartland to bring...
FILE - Thunder Over the Heartland is partnering with Country Stampede at the Heartland to bring the airshow back to the Capital City.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Thunder Over the Heartland airshow has a sponsor.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced Tuesday that CoreFirst Bank and Trust reached a two-year deal to sponsor the airshow.

It will be the first large-scale airshow in Topeka in 25 years and will feature over 100 planes performing over the Topeka Regional Airport.

Thunder Over the Heartland is scheduled for the same weekend as Country Stampede, June 26-27, and will admit anyone wearing a Stampede wristband for free. Tickets are also available for just the airshow.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests had been reported as of Monday in the city's two most recent homicides, which...
No arrests yet in city’s latest homicides that occurred about 48 hours apart
Bethany Village Pastor Phil Hett and his 10-year-old daughter died in a Sunday afternoon (May...
Family devastated but thankful after teen survives triple-fatal crash in Saline County
Isaac Storm Skelton King was arrested Sunday, May 30, 2021 on drug charges.
Topeka man arrested following car accident
Highland HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, needs help financially
Highland Park HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, but needs financial support
Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover...
Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina

Latest News

Leon Burtnett, a Kansas high school football coach, passes away at 78.
Football coach Leon Burtnett dies at 78
13 News at 10pm
People enjoy the Crossroads Fountain Show at Evergy Plaza.
Crossroads Fountain Show
Konza United Way Restaurant Week
20 Manhattan-area restaurants participating in Restaurant Week
Civic groups sue Kansas over new voting laws