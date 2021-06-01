CoreFirst Bank to sponsor Thunder Over the Heartland

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Thunder Over the Heartland airshow has a sponsor.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced Tuesday that CoreFirst Bank and Trust reached a two-year deal to sponsor the airshow.

It will be the first large-scale airshow in Topeka in 25 years and will feature over 100 planes performing over the Topeka Regional Airport.

Thunder Over the Heartland is scheduled for the same weekend as Country Stampede, June 26-27, and will admit anyone wearing a Stampede wristband for free. Tickets are also available for just the airshow.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.