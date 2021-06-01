City to close part of Topeka Blvd. for repair work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will close portions of southbound Topeka Blvd. during working hours for repair work for two weeks.

The City of Topeka says starting on Wednesday, June 2, it will close the west-most lane for southbound traffic on NW Topeka Blvd. between Lyman and Morse. It said the lane will be closed for about two weeks during working hours while Quality Built Construction oversees ROW repair work.

According to the City, the construction company will need to pull the control back and open the lane at night if the work allows, however, it said residents should be prepared for the lane drop to stay present throughout the project.

