City hopes to hire new Topeka Police Chief by end of year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s city manager hopes to have a new police chief hired by the end of the year.

In his monthly news conference Tuesday with Mayor Michelle De La Isla, Brent Trout said the process is in a holding pattern with the Police and Community Committee continues its work.

Trout said the group had a good discussion at its most recent meeting Friday. He said he expects the committee will finish its work in a few months, and make any recommendations to the governing body. He said those discussions will set the parameters any chief candidate might want to consider in seeking the job.

“I think (the committee) had a good discussion about the ABLE program and that’s an important component of what we’re doing in our community and police department - making it more accessible, accountable for our individuals that work in our department,” Trout said. “We are waiting for that process to go a little further before we really begin.”

Trout said the city will do its usual hiring process, with advertising and community feedback. He said he expects Interim Chief Brian Wheeles to be in the mix for the position permanently. Wheeles has served in the interim role since prior chief Bill Cochran retired at the end of 2020.

