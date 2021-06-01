Advertisement

5 candidates to vie for Topeka Mayor

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With two last-minute additions, the field of candidates for Topeka Mayor will stand at five.

Two more people - Leo Cangiani and John Lauer - threw their names in the mix ahead of Tuesday’s noon filing deadline. Daniel Brown, Patrick Klick, and Mike Padilla had filed previously.

Incumbent Mayor Michelle De La Isla is not seeking re-election.

The new names mean the race will have a primary election in August. Local races require four or more candidates to hold a primary.

Among Topeka City Council races, odd numbered seats are up for grabs. Only District 3 will see a primary. Incumbent Sylvia Ortiz is challenged by William Hendrix, David Johnson, Lana Kombacher, and Regina Platt.

In the other city council races, District 1 incumbent Karen Hill is challenged by Lindsay Jackson; District 5 - currently held by Padilla - will be a contest among Marcus Clark, Ariane Davis, and Brett Kell; Joel Campbell will challenge incumbent Neil Dobler in District 7; and District 9 features incumbent Michael Lesser against Gregory Bland, Jr. Those contests will appear on the November ballot.

The election also includes races for Auburn Mayor and Council; Rossville Mayor and Council; Silver Lake Council; Willard Council; and local school board and drainage district seats. View the full candidate list at the Shawnee Co. Election office site here.

