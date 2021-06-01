Advertisement

1st Infantry Division Monument to include 660 new names

1st Infantry Division monument in Washington D.C. ( Photo courtesy of Phyllis Fitzgerald,...
1st Infantry Division monument in Washington D.C. ( Photo courtesy of Phyllis Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Society of the 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley chapter.)(Phyllis Fitzgerald)
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (JC Post) - Names of 660 1st Infantry Division Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice will be added to the division’s monument in Washington D.C. in the next few months. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall provided that information during his Memorial Day comments at Fort Riley on Monday.

Marshall cited the history of the division, which dates back to 1917. There has been 38 Medal of Honor winners, and 13,000 Soldiers from the division that have made the ultimate sacrifice. But since 1995 names of 660 Soldiers who made that sacrifice have not been added to the monument.

“It literally takes an act of Congress to put those names on that monument,” Marshall added that legislation was passed last winter and the money has been raised to pay for it. “Over the next six months to one year, we’ll be adding those 660 names to this monument.”

