Advertisement

Wildcats not selected to 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament

K-State’s coach Pete Hughes competes against TCU during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball...
K-State’s coach Pete Hughes competes against TCU during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on May 29, 2021.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite having a quality resume, Kansas State will not play in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

K-State had a number of quality wins to bolster their chances. KSU had 6 wins over Top Ten opponents, including regular season series wins over then fifth-ranked TCU and then third-ranked Texas Tech.

The Wildcats (34-23) season comes to a close after losing in the Big 12 Conference Championship Semifinal. It’s the furthest the Wildcats have ever made into the Conference Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide victim has been identified in Saturday morning homicide in NE Topeka
Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover...
Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina
Shakeita Young, 32, was killed Saturday morning at a Topeka mobile home park. According to...
No arrests yet in city’s latest homicides that occurred about 48 hours apart
Fire crews attend to a car that was on fire on the 2200 block of Topeka Boulevard on Sunday,...
Part of Topeka Blvd. blocked after car becomes engulfed in flames
Bethany Village Pastor Phil Hett and his 10-year-old daughter died in a Sunday afternoon (May...
Pastor at Lindsborg retirement community, daughter among 3 killed in Saline County crash

Latest News

Topeka High wins first-ever softball state championship
Trojans make history, taking home first State Softball Championship
Topeka High won the first softball state championship in school history.
Trojans make history, taking home first State Softball Championship
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates with teammate Edward Olivares after their...
Merrifield, Dozier lead Royals past Twins 6-3
Kansas State huddles before their Big 12 Conference Championship semifinal match up with TCU.
‘Cats lose 17-7 to TCU in Big 12 Championship semifinal