Wildcats not selected to 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite having a quality resume, Kansas State will not play in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

K-State had a number of quality wins to bolster their chances. KSU had 6 wins over Top Ten opponents, including regular season series wins over then fifth-ranked TCU and then third-ranked Texas Tech.

The Wildcats (34-23) season comes to a close after losing in the Big 12 Conference Championship Semifinal. It’s the furthest the Wildcats have ever made into the Conference Tournament.

Here's how K-State stacks up against three of the last teams in D1 Baseball's projected NCAA field. If we're talking about who has a legitimate chance to win games in a regional, it's pretty clear what the answer is here. pic.twitter.com/ApwvZ5fBFu — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) May 30, 2021

