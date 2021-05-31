Wildcats not selected to 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite having a quality resume, Kansas State will not play in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
K-State had a number of quality wins to bolster their chances. KSU had 6 wins over Top Ten opponents, including regular season series wins over then fifth-ranked TCU and then third-ranked Texas Tech.
The Wildcats (34-23) season comes to a close after losing in the Big 12 Conference Championship Semifinal. It’s the furthest the Wildcats have ever made into the Conference Tournament.
