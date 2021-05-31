Vietnam Vets keep memory of their fallen comrades alive in morning ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vietnam Veterans honored the memory of their fallen comrades Monday morning.

The local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter gathered at the Topeka Cemetery Bell Tower.

The bell tolled as they read names of the fallen, and placed a rose for each one.

Veterans say parts of the war remain vivid in their memory decades later.

“The majority of us that went over there we were young but some of us made it back which I am grateful for but I will never forget my buddies....never,” said Blas Ortiz, member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter.

Ortiz encourages younger generations to visit a memorial and look at the names so their services are never forgotten.

