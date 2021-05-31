Topeka’s Mount Hope Cemetery hosts Memorial Day ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Generations of veterans and their families gathered at Mount Hope Cemetery Monday to remember the sacrifices of those who served.

Col. Matthew Oleen, the Chief of Staff of the Kansas Army National Guard was a guest speaker at the event and hoped Americans understand the meaning of Memorial Day.

“Unfortunately, for many Americans, Memorial Day is just the beginning of summer and it is, but it’s a lot more than that,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to honor those men and women who provided those freedoms that quality of life that wonderful way of life at all Americans enjoy.”

Several high school JROTC groups were among those participating.

Ron Brown, a retired Chief Warrant Officer for the U.S. Marine Corps organized their part in the service.

He said their presence shows the day’s legacy is preserved.

“It’s just very patriotic to see that and to come out and see the young people that come out to pay tribute to the fallen and understand that sacrifice that’s been made on their behalf.”

Patrick Schmidt, who served as a Naval Intelligence Officer thought about his own service and the sacrifices of many.

“I used to be stationed on the USS Ronald Reagan, a carrier base in Japan in the western Pacific, and during my last deployment in 2019, we stopped in the Coral Sea,” he recalled.

“There was a ship that they recently located that had been lost in World War II and we laid a wreath there and I thought about that day and I thought about the men and women who fought in the Western Pacific back in World War II and how much their sacrifice and service meant and what’s happened since that period and what I can do to be worthy of that sacrifice.”

Oleen hopes one thing will not be forgotten.

“Remember the fallen, to give thanks to the Americans to enjoy the freedoms that we all have,” he said.

“We do have a wonderful way of life in America and it’s due in large in part to the men and women in uniform take a minute to think about that.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.