Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 135 in Saline County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:27 p.m. Sunday about eight miles south of Salina on I-135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck was northbound on I-135 when it failed to maintain its lane, drove into the median and merged onto southbound I-135, where it struck a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The patrol said the driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Christopher Lee Giroux, 24, of Salina was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Giroux, who was alone in the truck, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Phillip Ray Hett, 39, and a passenger, Abigail Hett, 10, both of Lindsborg, also were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third occupant of the Dodge pickup truck, Jillian Hett, 13, of Lindsborg, was reported to have suffered serious injuries. The patrol said she was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment.

The patrol said seatbelt usage for those in the Dodge pickup truck was unknown.

