Rainy weather washes out Memorial Day event at Memorial Park Cemetery

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rainy weather has washed out a Memorial Day event scheduled for Monday morning at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka.

The event had been scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave. A cancellation was announced around 8 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, a ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 S.W. 17th, will take place indoors.

That ceremony will be held inside the cemetery’s chapel, it was announced Monday morning.

Click here for a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and events in Topeka and other locations in Kansas.

