One injured Monday when SUV attempts to avoid deer on Douglas County highway

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Monday in a rollover crash that occurred when a sport utility vehicle attempted to avoid hitting a deer on Interstate 70 in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday on I-70 along the Kansas Turnpike, about six miles west of Lawrence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Nissan Xterra SUV was traveling east on I-70 when a deer ran onto the roadway.

The driver performed an avoidance maneuver but lost control of the SUV, which rolled and hit the concrete barrier wall separating east- from westbound traffic.

A passenger in the Nissan, Dennis Verdeja, 53, of St. Paul, Minn., was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Verdeja was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Nissan, Michael Johansen, 29, of Stillwater, Minn., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Johansen was wearing his seat belt.

