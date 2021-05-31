No arrests yet in city’s latest homicides that occurred about 48 hours apart

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests have been reported in the city’s two most recent homicides which occurred about 48 hours apart this past week.

The pair of slayings marked the city’s sixth and seventh homicides of 2021, according to WIBW-TV records.

In the city’s most recent homicide, authorities said Shakeita Young, 32, was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound around 5:04 a.m. Saturday at a mobile home park in the 1800 block of N.E. Burgess Court in North Topeka.

According to WIBW-TV records, Young, of Topeka, was arrested once in late 2020 and once in early 2021 in Jackson County in connection with drug crime.

Authorities said Young was arrested Nov. 30 in Jackson County in connection with offenses that included intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.

Authorities also said Young was arrested Jan. 2 in Jackson County in connection with distribution of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and having no drug stamp.

The city’s other recent homicide occurred around 4:48 a.m. Thursday in central Topeka.

In that incident, Aaron D. Shepherd was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of S.W. 17th.

Shepherd was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on these cases may call Topeka police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

