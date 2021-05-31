Advertisement

More than 100 paid respects to fallen soldiers at KS Veterans Cemetery at Fort Riley in MHK

By Becky Goff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite the rain more than 100 gathered in and around the pavilion at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan.

The 21-gun salute was provided by Representatives from the American Legion Post in Junction City.

Members of the Junction City J-R-O-T-C presented the colors and placed the wreaths in memory of the tomb of the unknowns and in memory of all fallen heroes.

Major Grant Watson of the Kansas Army National Guard reminded the crowd of the real reason behind Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is a day of national awareness and solemn reverence, a day for us to honor the military men and women, who gave their lives in defense of our nation its values our freedoms and our liberties.” KS Army National Guard, 130th Field Artillery BDE, Maj. Grant Watson says.

“It’s important for the community to come together to honor our fallen…fallen soldiers, men and women, who gave their lives in service to the country so that we can have our freedom.” Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Riley/Manhattan manager, Bryan Nelson says.

Following the ceremony many guests visited the graves of fallen soldiers, leaving flowers, and flags to honor their service.

