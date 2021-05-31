Advertisement

Man, 90, and woman, 89, injured when UTV collides with Jeep in Greenwood County

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EUREKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when the utility terrain vehicle they were riding in collided with a sport utility vehicle in Greenwood County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Saturday at 120th Street and U Road, about 7 miles southeast of Eureka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a John Deere Gator 825i UTV was eastbound on 120th Street when it failed to remain stopped at a stop sign and collided with a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was southbound on U Road.

The driver of the side-by-side UTV, Fred A. Hays, 90, of Eureka, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries, the patrol said.

A passenger in the UTV, Edwina Hays, 89, of Eureka, was taken to Greenwood County Hospital with suspect minor injuries.

The patrol said neither occupant of the UTV was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep, Sylan W. Gorman, 22, of Eureka, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Gorman, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

