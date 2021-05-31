Kid Jam returns at a new location, Doughboyz Pizzeria

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event that teaches kids the power of confidence returned to Topeka Sunday at a new location after taking a short break because of the pandemic.

Performing in front of a crowd takes a lot of confidence. The Kid Jam provides kids with a chance to gain that confidence by giving them their very own stage.

“Kids can juggle they can do magic tricks, they can sing and play the bongos, it’s fun to invite the kids up and keep a beat with me and that just opens a little bit of something too, it kind of slides them on the stage the next thing you know they don’t want to get off the stage and then they want to sing a song,” said Kid Jam organizer Kyle Carpenter.

Kid Jam had to take some time off during the pandemic but now its returning to a new home, Doughboyz Pizzeria.

“Kyler reached out to me about two or three weeks ago and he was doing this at Specks Bar And Grille a couple of years back and kind of was looking for a new location and a different area, he came out one day and saw our patio and thought this would be the perfect spot,” said owner of Doughboyz, Trevor Burdett.

Trevor Burdett wanted to help continue to provide a place for families to spend quality time together.

“Its hard to find a family-friendly activity that one, doesn’t cost anything and two, is outside get some playing time as opposed to in front of a tablet so we wanted to bring it here.”

Kid Jam has been around for a decade, building confidence in kids like Vayda Carlson, who has been involved since she was two years old.

Doughboyz Pizzeria is planning on having Kid Jam each Sunday throughout the summer and if you need a little confidence to participate, Vayda has a tip.

“I would tell them to imagine the crowd in their underwear.”

Kid Jam is planned at Doughboyz Pizzeria each Sunday now though Labor Day and they’re located at 1312 North Kansas Avenue.

