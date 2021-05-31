Advertisement

JC Knights Templar honored fallen Vietnam veterans in 33rd annual ceremony

2021 JC Knights Templar Memorial Day ceremony
2021 JC Knights Templar Memorial Day ceremony(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 31, 2021
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - For the Junction City commandery of the King’s Templar, the 33rd annual wreath laying ceremony looked a bit different this year.

Due to the rainy conditions the memorial ceremony was moved inside the First Presbyterian Church.

The Memorial ceremony focuses on those who lost their lives as part of the Vietnam War, as well as honoring those who served in Vietnam, but did not receive the recognition they deserved upon their return.

“We serve, and we honor all fallen soldiers, and those who support us still. There are still brothers and sisters in arms that are still serving, and we thank them for their service.” Knights Templar of Kansas, Deputy Grand Commander Roger, Walls says.

Breakfast and lunch were served prior to today’s ceremony, veterans reminisced about those soldiers who did not come home safely.

2021 JC Knights Templar Memorial Day ceremony
2021 JC Knights Templar Memorial Day ceremony(WIBW)

