Advertisement

Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies

By WISN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A drunken 19-year-old man accidentally broke into a Milwaukee Airbnb where three sheriff’s deputies were staying and fell asleep. The deputies say he woke up in handcuffs.

The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, say they never expected a crime to happen in their rental home. When they found the back door open, they realized there was an intruder, and when they went upstairs, they found a 19-year-old man sound asleep.

The deputies posted about the incident on TikTok in a video seen by tens of thousands of people.

“Matt finds this dude laying in a bed in our house…This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops. He woke up in handcuffs,” said the deputies on TikTok.

The deputies say the 19-year-old was drunk, had no idea where he was and didn’t know where he had come from.

Deputy Charles Pesola adds the man was lucky they were cops.

“What if that dude stumbled into a bed with a kid or my wife? I mean, it could have been a different morning, right? So, wrong place, wrong time [but] lucky place, lucky time, that there’s dudes that actually know how to handle that,” he said.

Pesola says he turned the incident into a TikTok video because he’s trying to show the community a different side of the badge and that cops are real people.

“Cops have a hard time right now, and when they can see we’re still having fun and still real people and we’re good, it’s a good thing,” he said.

The intruder wasn’t cited or charged. Police say he was intoxicated and stumbled into the wrong home.

“He made a mistake. It’s OK. We’re gonna get over it, and at the end of the day, we can smile about it,” Deputy Matt Vander Ark said.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide victim has been identified in Saturday morning homicide in NE Topeka
Fire crews attend to a car that was on fire on the 2200 block of Topeka Boulevard on Sunday,...
Part of Topeka Blvd. blocked after car becomes engulfed in flames
Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover...
Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina
Topeka fire crews on scene at NE Madison and NE Grant on reports of a three-story structure...
Sunday morning fire in NE Topeka extinguished
bonner
Bonner Springs man arrested on heroin and meth charges

Latest News

A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after a coronavirus COVID-19...
Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported in a confidential document distributed to...
UN atomic watchdog: Access to key Iranian data lacking since Feb. 23
President Joe Biden pays tribute to the war dead during a ceremony on Arlington National...
'Soul of America': Biden honors fallen service members on Memorial Day
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Canada: Bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident