Fort Riley pushes through the rain to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice

By Reina Flores
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Over the years, thousands of soldiers who made their way through Fort Riley gave their lives serving our country.

This Memorial Day, the post held a ceremony to honor those who didn’t make it back home.

“Here at the historic Fort Riley Cemetery, we want to honor the friends and families of the survivors and gold star families from the local area in the state of Kansas and all the soldiers in the First Infantry Division,” said Colonel William McKannay.

Some of those friends and family were among those who gathered in the rain for the ceremony at the Post’s Cemetery, Colonel Mckannay said it was appropriate for this day.

“It’s a sad day for many, for our gold star families and we lost fellow soldiers under command so the rain is a reminder to reflect on the fact that a lot was lost, but it is also a renewing and that life does go on,” he said.

U.S Senator Roger Marshall shared why Memorial Day hits home for him.

“Memorial Day is meant to remember our loved ones who have died and the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice, the son of a veteran and my wife’s uncle died fighting for this country as well,” said Marshall.

Marshall also said soldiers from the post soon will be honored in D.C.

“Beside the white house is a monument that represents the big red soldiers and 13,000 soldiers have made the sacrifice from the Big Red One and there is 660 whose names aren’t on that monument yet and since 1995, we have not added any names because it takes an act of congress. So Senator Moran was able to get that past and President Trump signed it and so we will get those names added,” he said.

