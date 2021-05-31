Advertisement

Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, wife Elizabeth share long personal, political history with CBS Sunday Morning

Former Senators Bob and Elizabeth Dole
Former Senators Bob and Elizabeth Dole(CBS News)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bob Dole and his wife Elizabeth sat down with CBS Sunday Morning’s Rita Braver to discuss their past and future after Dole was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

When asked how he was doing, Dole responded with “I’m doing very well, but I have to keep in mind I’m also gonna be 98 in July. So I’m getting to be a senior citizen.”

In the 7+ minute piece, the Doles discuss their family’s beggings in Russell, Kansas, Dole’s time as a Senator, Vice-Presidential, Presidential Candidate, and even Dole’s friendly relationship with President Joe Biden.

Watch the full story here.

