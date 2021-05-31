Filing deadline for municipal elections looms Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get ready for the next round of elections. Noon Tuesday, June 1, is the filing deadline for this fall’s municipal elections.

In Shawnee County, local school board seats are up for grabs, along with the odd number Topeka City Council seats (districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9), and Topeka mayor.

As of Monday, three people had filed in the mayor’s race: Daniel Brown, Patrick Klick, and current councilman Mike Padilla.

While all the council seats are contested, only races with four or more candidates will have a primary in August. As of Monday, that was the case only in district three, where incumbent Sylvia Ortiz is challenged by William Hendrix, David Johnson, and Lana Kombacher.

You can view the current Shawnee Co. candidate list here. You also can find information about filing as a candidate in Shawnee Co. at that link.

