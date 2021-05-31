Don’t Forget the Umbrella This Morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sprinkles to light rain showers are moving in to Northeast Kansas this morning with morning temperatures in the middle 50s. The light rain will stick around throughout the morning into the early afternoon today before becoming more scattered late this afternoon. Expected rainfall amounts for today are between 0.5″ and 0.75″ inches. For those of you planning on being outdoors this Memorial Day, don’t forget a rain jacket or umbrella before leaving.

Scattered rain is likely overnight tonight with lows in the middle to upper 50s and light east winds around 5 mph. The rain begins to wrap up on Tuesday morning and should be gone for most of us after noon on Tuesday. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and light east winds.

Today: Light rain showers likely. High near 65 degrees. Winds east around 5 mph.

Tonight: Scattered rain showers. Low near 57 degrees. Winds east around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain showers ending around noon, mostly cloudy skies after. High near 68 degrees. Winds east at 5 mph.

We’ll still cool down to the middle to upper 50s on Tuesday night with winds becoming calm. Wednesday there is only a slight chance for seeing isolated rain showers and possibly some small thunderstorms in Northeast Kansas throughout the day. Highs on Wednesday will likely break 70 with calm winds and mostly cloudy conditions.

The clouds begin to clear and our temperatures will likely break 80 degrees after Thursday. Southerly winds are expected to be between 10-15 mph to end the week and right now, there is a slight chance of seeing some non-severe isolated thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday afternoon.

May 31 8-Day (WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.