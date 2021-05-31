Combat Air Museum joins nationwide Taps Across America for Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Combat Air Museum joined in on the nationwide Taps Across America.

Hundreds of people united in remembering fallen soldiers with sound.

“Across the nation, this is being done by not just burglars, but anybody who can play anything,” veteran Herschel Stroud said.

The Combat Air Museum joined in the second annual Taps Across America and the nationwide taps sounded inside the facility on Memorial Day.

“The Combat Air Museum has been discussing for a number of years that we really should do something on Memorial Day and veterans day because were the perfect organization to do that,” Chairman of Combat Air Museum, Gage Howerter explained.

The Combat Air Museum honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice with flags, free museum admission, even swings dancing.

But the centerpiece was Taps Across America.

“Taps of course was a bugler call that originated during the American Civil War and it became a popular thing to have sounded at funerals. It’s an honor and a privilege for me to do so because the people who are are having military honors at their funerals,” Stroud explained.

“It means they either served or were serving when they were killed so it’s a great honor and a privilege for me to have that privilege and honor. Again those words just keep popping into my mind to be able to help soothe and soothe the sorrow that a family has to go through when they lost a loved one,” Stroud added.

Howerter says the event honored those who served and who are still serving, “some of them that we’ve had here today have really been out and did their service proudly.”

“They’ve been lifetime career military people, others who may have only done a tour or so but you know one thing that both men and women never forget is your military service. I don’t care if they get to be 109 they’ll always remember that if their service is the number one thing in their life and they never forget it,” Howerter emphasized.

Veterans say hearing thank you is greatly appreciated.

“For somebody to come up and say thank you for your service, I can’t tell you the many times I’ve been eating in restaurants in somebody’s come up – ‘I paid your tab and thank you for your service.’ That’s a marvelous thing to do for somebody else and I do it for some of the people that I’ve met too,” Stroud said. “So enjoy America it’s worth fighting for and remembering those who fought for us.”

The Combat Air Museum plans to make Taps Across America an annual event.

