After weekend slaying, Topeka has seen seven homicides so far in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in North Topeka, the capital city has seen seven homicides this year as of Monday morning, according to WIBW-TV records.

Another person was killed this year outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee County.

Here is a listing of homicide victims in 2021 in Topeka as of Monday, May 31, according to WIBW-TV records:

• 1. Aurora Exon, 2, died Jan. 5, 2021, after being found unresponsive at a home in the 3500 block of S.W. 10th Avenue. After an investigation, the suspect, Jeffrey James Exon, 45, of Topeka was arrested Tuesday, March 30, 2021, and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for charges of Murder in the 1st degree, Aggravated Endangering of a Child, and Failure to report the death of a child. Exon’s bond was set at $1 million. https://www.wibw.com/2021/03/30/arrest-made-in-january-homicide-of-2-year-old-topeka-girl/

• 2. Michael Stringfield, 42, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at the White Lakes Plaza Apartments, in the 3700 block of S.W. White Lakes Plaza Drive, authorities said. Officers responding to the scene found Stringfield suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police said Stringfield was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people were taken to police headquarters for questioning. There have been no reports of arrests in the case. For more details, visit https://www.wibw.com/2021/02/16/one-killed-in-overnight-shooting-in-south-central-topeka/.

• 3. Kristi A. Rodriguez, 39, of Chanute, was shot and killed around 10:20 p.m. Friday, March 26, in the 3100 block of S.E. Bryant. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were injured in the incident. Police said Devonta Miller, 28, of Topeka and Harlee Borders, 21, of Marysville, were located Sunday afternoon, March 28, in Manhattan apartment and were taken into custody without incident. For more information on the shooting, visit https://www.wibw.com/2021/03/27/topeka-police-on-scene-of-incident-in-se-topeka/. For more information on the apprehension of Miller and Borders, visit https://www.wibw.com/2021/03/29/suspects-arrested-and-charged-with-first-degree-murder-in-friday-night-shooting/.

• 4. Emmanuel Torres, 16, was shot and killed around 7:22 p.m. Thursday, April 15, near S.E. 6th Avenue and Chandler. Police found Torres suffering from a gunshot wound at that location. Torres was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital. Police said that upon arrival at the hospital, Torres was pronounced dead by medical personnel. No arrests had been reported as of May 31.

5. Hester Workman, 46, was found dead Saturday evening, April 24, at a home in the 2800 block of S.W. James. A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested Monday, April 26, in connection with first-degree murder; felony murder; aggravated burglary; theft; and obstruction. Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer, a 16-year-old friend of Workman’s son, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder; aggravated burglary; aggravated battery; interference with law enforcement); and theft. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office started proceedings requesting that Ballou-Meyer be prosecuted as an adult

6. Aaron D. Shepherd, 49, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 4:48 a.m. Thursday, May 27, in the 1100 block of S.W. 17th. No arrests had been reported as of May 31.

7. Shakeita Young, 32, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 5:04 a.m. Saturday, May 29, in the 1800 block of N.E. Burgess Court.

Here is a listing of homicide victims in 2021 outside the city limits of Topeka in Shawnee County as of Monday, May 31, according to WIBW-TV records:

1. Deborah Stephens, 58, of Topeka, was found dead Tuesday evening, April 27, at the Coachlight South mobile home park at 801 S.W. 57th. Deputies were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and found a woman deceased at that location. Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter. He was later charged with first-degree murder; aggravated kidnapping; aggravated burglary; criminal threat; and interference with law enforcement.

Topeka had 25 homicides in 2020, according to police records. As of May 31, 2020, the capital city had recorded nine official homicides.

Until April, Shawnee County last recorded a homicide outside the Topeka city limits in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.