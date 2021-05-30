Advertisement

Topekans got moving at Omni Circle Group’s first bootcamp on Memorial weekend

By Danielle Martin and Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Omni Circle Group held their first MOVE outdoor boot camp during Memorial weekend!

MOVE stands for mobility opportunities in various environments.

The one-hour boot camp consists of stationary -high-intensity interval training exercises that are performed in 45 seconds with active exercises during rest periods.

The boot camp is led by 13s own Danielle Martin along with dynamic trainers: Sarah Hopkins, Traevonne Greene and Chelsea Hodison.

The mission is to help people make their physical health and well-being a priority.

The organization plans to host the MOVE Bootcamp every Saturday at 9:30 AM at Central Park located at 1534 SW Clay street.

The founder of Omni Circle Group says they’re partnering with Shawnee County Parks and Rec to plan a family day event this summer.

For more information about the fitness boot camp and the organization click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates Saturday morning homicide in NE Topeka
The iconic Wolfe's sign will be coming down soon as the company announced they will be closing...
Wolfe’s closing after 97 years in Downtown Topeka
Mark Hopkins and Michael Martsolf, who both escaped from the Cherokee County Jail Monday night,...
2 escaped inmates from Kansas recaptured in Oklahoma
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
RCPD closes part of K-13 near Observation Point
American flag generic (Credit: Pexels)
Memorial Day Events 2021

Latest News

A Rainy Memorial Day Ahead
Sunday Morning Forecast
All Shawnee Co. swimming facilities set to open on time
Shawnee Co. pools now open despite lifeguard shortage
2021 Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course
4th Annual Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course participants get dirty
Shawnee Co. pools now open despite lifeguard shortage
13 News at 10pm - clipped version
2021 Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course