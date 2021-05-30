Topekans got moving at Omni Circle Group’s first bootcamp on Memorial weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Omni Circle Group held their first MOVE outdoor boot camp during Memorial weekend!
MOVE stands for mobility opportunities in various environments.
The one-hour boot camp consists of stationary -high-intensity interval training exercises that are performed in 45 seconds with active exercises during rest periods.
The boot camp is led by 13s own Danielle Martin along with dynamic trainers: Sarah Hopkins, Traevonne Greene and Chelsea Hodison.
The mission is to help people make their physical health and well-being a priority.
The organization plans to host the MOVE Bootcamp every Saturday at 9:30 AM at Central Park located at 1534 SW Clay street.
The founder of Omni Circle Group says they’re partnering with Shawnee County Parks and Rec to plan a family day event this summer.
