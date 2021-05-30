Topekans got moving at Omni Circle Group’s first bootcamp on Memorial weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Omni Circle Group held their first MOVE outdoor boot camp during Memorial weekend!

MOVE stands for mobility opportunities in various environments.

The one-hour boot camp consists of stationary -high-intensity interval training exercises that are performed in 45 seconds with active exercises during rest periods.

The boot camp is led by 13s own Danielle Martin along with dynamic trainers: Sarah Hopkins, Traevonne Greene and Chelsea Hodison.

The mission is to help people make their physical health and well-being a priority.

The organization plans to host the MOVE Bootcamp every Saturday at 9:30 AM at Central Park located at 1534 SW Clay street.

The founder of Omni Circle Group says they’re partnering with Shawnee County Parks and Rec to plan a family day event this summer.

For more information about the fitness boot camp and the organization click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.