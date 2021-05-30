Advertisement

The Friends Of Historic Topeka Cemetery have a special project going on

(WIBW)
By Reina Flores
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Friends Of Historic Topeka Cemetery have created a project “Remember Me”, which provides headstones on graves of members who have been in the cemetery for over 75 years.

While we take Memorial Day weekend to reflect on the brave souls who fought for our country.

We shouldn’t forget the ones that weren’t able to have a chance at life, the graves between sections 73 and 89.

13 News spoke to Mary Kester about what she remembers about the graves.

“Four years ago I was out trying to locate some of the baby graves because many of them do not have headstones and as I looked, I commented that it would be nice to get these marked and we knew it would be a cost that someone would be able to help with,” said Kester.

Each grave was marked with only a pink or blue flag from families being unable to afford it, or the families moved from place to place.

But there’s a reason why after all of these years, they should be named.

“To remember the child was here and the child had a life and we waited for longer than 75 years and some of them were just never named, they just have an infant and whatever the last name was written,” Kester said.

One donor saw the story from a newspaper headline from 2017 and wanted to raise awareness.

“He has donated a lot of money and he has challenged the community to match that and get ten headstones out here because we still have so many,” said Angela Lexow. President of The Friends Of The Historic Topeka Cemetery.

As they look around, they are noticing something they haven’t seen in a long time.

“This is tremendous that people have either adopted someone and left a headstone or other people are starting to look through history but I have never seen flowers on any of the baby graves as we have now,” said Kester.

If you would like more details about the project or to donate, you can click here.

