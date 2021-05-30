Advertisement

Sunday morning fire in NE Topeka extinguished

Topeka fire crews on scene at NE Madison and NE Grant on reports of a three-story structure...
Topeka fire crews on scene at NE Madison and NE Grant on reports of a three-story structure fire on Sunday, May 30, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews extinguished flames at an early morning fire in Northeast Topeka Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the intersection of NE Madison and NE Grant on reports of a three-story working structure fire just after 7 am.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch told 13 NEWS crews were called to the same area around 1 am on reports of a fire.

The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) said crews found smoke and flames coming from the single-story wood-frame residential structure at the time of the initial incident.

Crews kept the fire contained to the home.

TFD said a preliminary investigation indicates the fire to have intentionally been set.

According to the Batallion Chief, there was a “hotspot” in the attic of the home that crews did not get to when they were called the first time.

The fire apparently rekindled from that section of the house.

Estimated losses total about $16,000.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the home is vacant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

