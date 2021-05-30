Shawnee Co. pools now open despite lifeguard shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks And Recreation was supposed to open all of their pools for Memorial Day weekend but they had to make a few last minute changes.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec were only able to open 3 aquatic centers Saturday due to a shortage of lifeguards, but they believe that problem will only be temporary.

After a long off-season, Shawnee County Parks and Rec are finally opening their pools and diving into summer.

“Its awesome after last year this is a bit of normalcy that everyone can see and its a typical weekend where it starts out cold and only gets warm after that,” said aquatic supervisor, David Allacher.

The county originally planned to open all of their locations this weekend but a shortage of lifeguards forced them to make some last minute changes.

“We had enough staff to rotate some staff at Blaisedell to cover Oakland pool and another location, Hillcrest is the place we had the fewest lifeguards so that is why we’re not opening Hillcrest this weekend,” said Mike Mclaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Rec is suspecting that the shortage is due to the extended school schedule and holiday weekend.

“With the craziness that happened last year its kind of trickle effect where some of the schools are still in for another week, so we’re hoping that when the schools are out we will eventually get enough staff to open up everything and that will be re-evaluated June 4th.”

They’re hoping that the problem is only temporary.

“Well priority number one is the safety of our pool patrons so we’ll make sure we’re always full staff with lifeguards at any pool that is open, if we have a day or weekend where we can’t safely open a pool we wont open it we do need to keep people safe.”

Click here to apply to be a lifeguard.

