Rain and a few rumbles of Thunder on Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight won’t be as chilly, but still about 10 degrees below our normal for this time of year. Lows are expected to be in the middle 50s with increasing rain chances overnight tonight into Memorial Day.

Unfortunately, you’ll need to plan for the rain on Memorial Day and should plan accordingly. Know that any outdoor ceremonies will be soggy and may need to be moved indoors if allowable. Otherwise, don’t forget your rain jacket on Memorial Day. Highs on Monday will near 65 degrees with southeasterly winds between 5-10 mph. Monday night’s lows will be near 56 degrees and scattered rain showers are possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions. Low near 48 degrees. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow: Overcast with rain showers likely. High near 66 degrees. Southeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Scattered rain continues for Tuesday with higher chances the farther east you go. Highs on Tuesday will climb slightly reaching the upper 60s with some readings at 70 degrees possible. Winds will be light from the east.

We’ll still cool down to the middle to upper 50s on Tuesday night with winds becoming calm. Wednesday there is only a slight chance for seeing isolated rain showers and possibly some small thunderstorms in Northeast Kansas throughout the day. Highs on Wednesday will likely break 70 with 74 degrees expected in Topeka with calm winds and mostly cloudy conditions.

A warming and clearing trend is expected for Thursday through Sunday with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs expected to pass 80 degrees with southerly winds between 10-15 mph. Right now, there is only a slight chance of seeing some non-severe isolated thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.

