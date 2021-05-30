Advertisement

Part of Topeka Blvd. blocked after car becomes engulfed in flames

Fire crews attend to a car that was on fire on the 2200 block of Topeka Boulevard on Sunday,...
Fire crews attend to a car that was on fire on the 2200 block of Topeka Boulevard on Sunday, May 30, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of Topeka Boulevard is blocked after a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch told 13 NEWS crews were called to the 2200 block of Topeka Boulevard following reports of a car being fully engulfed in flames on the street.

The fire has since been extinguished.

There was damage to the hood of the car.

This is a developing story we’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

