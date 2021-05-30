‘Cats lose 17-7 to TCU in Big 12 Championship semifinal

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s cinderella run in the Big 12 Baseball Championship came to a close. The Wildcats lost 17-7 in the semifinal game against two-seeded TCU.

K-State needed to win two against the Horned Frogs in order to advance. The ‘Cats took the first game, winning 5-2.

Coming out of the gates, the team gave up 7 runs in the bottom of the first. Slowly, the ‘Cats clawed their way back into the contest, scoring 6 runs to pull within three in the 7th. But, K-State gave up 7 runs in the bottom of the 8th.

Kansas State (34-23) will learn Monday if they will play in the NCAA College Baseball Championship Tournament. The field of 64 teams will be announced on Monday, May 31. The selection show will be shown on ESPN2 at noon ET.

