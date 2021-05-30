Advertisement

Bonner Springs man arrested on heroin and meth charges

bonner
bonner(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Bonner Springs man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday in Holton.

According in Sheriff Tim Morse, shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, a Jackson County Deputy stopped a 2007 Chrysler Aspen for a traffic infraction near US 75 Hwy and Third Street in Holton.

The passenger of the vehicle, Justin Wayne Nidiffer, 40, of Bonner Springs, Kansas, was arrested on a Wyandotte County, Kansas warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Sheriff Morse says illicit contraband was found in Nidiffer’s possession and he was charged with the following: possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Nidiffer was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

