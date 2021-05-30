4th Annual Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course participants get dirty

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite the cloudy, cooler weather, more than 100 people made their way through a muddy obstacle course in Junction City.

The 4th annual Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course race was held Saturday morning at the Junction City Athletic Training Center.

Participants of all activity levels worked their way through the obstacle course as part of the event to help raise money for the Training Center.

The participants cheered on their competitors throughout the course, and surprising most of them kept themselves from falling in the mud pit near the finish line.

“It’s really, really fun.” Mallory King says.

“There’s lots of obstacles, and I like that because you can force yourself to do them.” Dakota Holliday says.

“I like them…about it…because it’s challenging but people have fun with it.” Emma Landis says.

“It’s all really about having a good time, and enjoying, and watching everybody else have a good time. It’s just a really a good family fun atmosphere.” Junction City Athletic Training Center director, Rick Bazan says.

You can find the full list of results from the Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.