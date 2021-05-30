Advertisement

4th Annual Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course participants get dirty

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite the cloudy, cooler weather, more than 100 people made their way through a muddy obstacle course in Junction City.

The 4th annual Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course race was held Saturday morning at the Junction City Athletic Training Center.

Participants of all activity levels worked their way through the obstacle course as part of the event to help raise money for the Training Center.

The participants cheered on their competitors throughout the course, and surprising most of them kept themselves from falling in the mud pit near the finish line.

“It’s really, really fun.” Mallory King says.

“There’s lots of obstacles, and I like that because you can force yourself to do them.” Dakota Holliday says.

“I like them…about it…because it’s challenging but people have fun with it.” Emma Landis says.

“It’s all really about having a good time, and enjoying, and watching everybody else have a good time. It’s just a really a good family fun atmosphere.” Junction City Athletic Training Center director, Rick Bazan says.

You can find the full list of results from the Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates Saturday morning homicide in NE Topeka
The iconic Wolfe's sign will be coming down soon as the company announced they will be closing...
Wolfe’s closing after 97 years in Downtown Topeka
Mark Hopkins and Michael Martsolf, who both escaped from the Cherokee County Jail Monday night,...
2 escaped inmates from Kansas recaptured in Oklahoma
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
RCPD closes part of K-13 near Observation Point
American flag generic (Credit: Pexels)
Memorial Day Events 2021

Latest News

A Rainy Memorial Day Ahead
Sunday Morning Forecast
All Shawnee Co. swimming facilities set to open on time
Shawnee Co. pools now open despite lifeguard shortage
Shawnee Co. pools now open despite lifeguard shortage
13 News at 10pm - clipped version
2021 Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course