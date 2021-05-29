Advertisement

WPD officers recognized for helping teen get new pair of shoes

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay this week recognized a pair of his officers for turning a complaint call into an opportunity to help a Wichita teen.

In a Facebook post, Ramsay said WPD officers Kristopher Gupilan and Ryan Snyder helped a 13-year-old buy get new basketball shoes. The officers met the teen last week. He had a basketball goal in the street, which caused some frustration for his neighbors.

The officers were able to help resolve the issue. In talking with the they found out that he could not afford new shoes. With the help of an anonymous donation, the officers were able to take the boy out for lunch and buy him a new pair of shoes.

Ramsay said this is one example of how WPD officers are positively impacting people’s lives in the community.

