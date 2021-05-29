Wildcats defeat Texas Tech, advance to Big 12 semifinals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 7 Kansas State University is heading to the Big 12 baseball semifinals after defeating No. 3 Texas Tech 7-2.

K-State got out to an early lead after a 2-0 third inning, before a 5-2 fourth inning put them ahead 7-2 for the rest of the competition. 3b Cameron Thompson got two of the Wildcats’ runs, the other five each came from different players.

KSU now plays No. 2 TCU 9 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.