Wet Conditions Keeping Farmers out of Fields

Month of May Expected to End with Above Average Rainfall
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many across Northeast Kansas have seen above average rainfall so far for the month of May and local reports show that some areas have doubled the monthly rainfall averages. Farmers would usually welcome the rain, but this time farmers are hoping that it stops long enough for them to start planting.

This is the time of year when farmers plant their spring crops including soybeans, corn, and sorghum. With fields being muddy from the wet conditions, some farmers are unable to get into the fields to get their planting done.

“Typically farmers are talking about more rain,” says Kelsey Olson, Deputy Secretary for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, “but this is the one time of year that we are a little weary of rain coming because this is the time when farmers are wanting to plant their spring crops.”

The stormy conditions earlier in May and the rain expected at the end of the month means that some farmers may have to wait even longer before being able to plant their spring crops.

Farmers who have already planted their spring crops need to watch for excessive rainfall that could potentially flood their crops.

“If they’ve already planted their crops, if there is excessive heavy rains it can mean that they need to replant,” says Olson. That’s a costly decision, but Olson says that it’s better to produce a harvest than to have nothing.

Farmers are also having to race against the clock to be eligible for certain types of crop insurance with final planting deadlines for Soybeans approaching as soon as mid June.

