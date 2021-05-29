Washburn’s Beckler named Jack Nicklaus Award Finalist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s Andrew Beckler has been named one of five NCAA Division II finalists for the 2021 Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award.

Beckler won five individual titles in 10 competitions this season and placed in the top three at five other events.

The MIAA Player of the Year recently tied for second out of 84 golfers at the NCAA Golf National Championships — the highest individual finish in program history.

Beckler joins Dan Bradbury (Lincoln Memorial), Keegan Bronnenberg (Indianapolis), Trevor Norby (Oklahoma Christian) and Alejandro Restrepo (West Florida) on the list of Division II finalists.

”It’s quite an honor,” Beckler said. “If you can be up for something that has Jack’s name on it, you know you did something right. It’s an honor and a privilege.”

The Topeka-native and Washburn Rural alum is the first-ever Ichabod to be named a finalist for the award.

Notable golfers to win include Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas.

“To look down and see the names of the people that have won, I know that’s at the Division I level, but there’s a lot of great Division II guys that have won it too. Just to be in the conversation is an honor,” Beckler said. “I just enjoy getting to represent Washburn and Topeka.”

The winner will be announced during the Memorial Tournament scheduled for June 3-6.

