Washburn Rural girls soccer finishes 3rd at State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural’s soccer season comes to a close with the team taking home some hardware.

The Lady Blues beat Manhattan 3-1, giving the team a 3rd place finish in the 6A Girls Soccer State Championships.

Mackinly Rohn, Karsyn McMaster and Brooklyn DeLeye were responsible for the three goals scored.

Washburn Rural finishes their season 17-3-1 overall.

Congrats Topeka-Washburn Rural HS for winning 3rd place at the 6A Girls Soccer State Championships pic.twitter.com/q9Iu3CA0Rg — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) May 29, 2021

