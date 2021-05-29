Washburn Rural girls soccer finishes 3rd at State
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural’s soccer season comes to a close with the team taking home some hardware.
The Lady Blues beat Manhattan 3-1, giving the team a 3rd place finish in the 6A Girls Soccer State Championships.
Mackinly Rohn, Karsyn McMaster and Brooklyn DeLeye were responsible for the three goals scored.
Washburn Rural finishes their season 17-3-1 overall.
