Wamego wins 4A softball state championship

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego ends their softball season hoisting a state championship.

In the Class 4A state softball championship, the Lady Red Raiders beat Andale/Garden Plain 6-2.

Wamego jumped out to a fast lead in the game. The Lady Red Raiders put up all 6 of their runs in the first inning.

This marks the first softball championship in school history. Wamego ends their season 20-5.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.