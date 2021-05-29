Advertisement

Wamego wins 4A softball state championship

In the Class 4A state softball championship, the Lady Red Raiders beat Andale 6-2.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego ends their softball season hoisting a state championship.

In the Class 4A state softball championship, the Lady Red Raiders beat Andale/Garden Plain 6-2.

Wamego jumped out to a fast lead in the game. The Lady Red Raiders put up all 6 of their runs in the first inning.

This marks the first softball championship in school history. Wamego ends their season 20-5.

