Wamego wins 4A softball state championship
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego ends their softball season hoisting a state championship.
In the Class 4A state softball championship, the Lady Red Raiders beat Andale/Garden Plain 6-2.
Wamego jumped out to a fast lead in the game. The Lady Red Raiders put up all 6 of their runs in the first inning.
This marks the first softball championship in school history. Wamego ends their season 20-5.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.