United Way sells cupcakes in Geary Co. to raise funds

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - United Way is selling jumbo-sized cupcakes until July 1st in Geary County. They are on sale for $25 for six, $40 for a dozen, or $6 for one. Available flavors will include lemon, strawberry, chocolate, and white/wedding cake with buttercream frosting.

Orders can be placed online at www.unitedwayjcgc.org or by telephone on weekdays at 238-2117. Allow up to 48 hours for orders. Pick-up is Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Delivery is for Geary County only.

Proceeds support United Way fundraising.

