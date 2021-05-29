Advertisement

United Way sells cupcakes in Geary Co. to raise funds

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By JC Post
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - United Way is selling jumbo-sized cupcakes until July 1st in Geary County. They are on sale for $25 for six, $40 for a dozen, or $6 for one. Available flavors will include lemon, strawberry, chocolate, and white/wedding cake with buttercream frosting.

Orders can be placed online at www.unitedwayjcgc.org or by telephone on weekdays at 238-2117. Allow up to 48 hours for orders. Pick-up is Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Delivery is for Geary County only.

Proceeds support United Way fundraising.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
The iconic Wolfe's sign will be coming down soon as the company announced they will be closing...
Wolfe’s closing after 97 years in Downtown Topeka
A "Foreclosure" sign outside a residence.
Kansas LCC revokes eviction and foreclosure executive order, extends Emergency Declaration to mid-June
Topeka man arrested for Lawrence rape
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Kan. boy pulls over car, calls 911 to protect siblings during mom’s DUI drive

Latest News

Jayhawk Theatre to reopen June 8 with ribbon-cutting
FILE
Manhattan Municipal Band celebrates 100 years
FILE
Manhattan cleans up tree damage
(Source: Pixabay)
Junction City Monday trash pick up moved to Tuesday to observe Memorial Day