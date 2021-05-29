Advertisement

TPD investigates Saturday morning homicde in NE Topeka

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide in northeast Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 1800 block of NE Burgess Ct. with reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, TPD said they found one victim which suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should email telltpd@topeka.org or call TPD at 785-368-9400.

