Topeka’s police and community committee discuss recruitment, retention in department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka’s City Council’s special committee focusing on police and community relations heard why the challenge isn’t just getting people in the door, but keeping them around.

At last months police and community meeting, the committee discussed the departments recruitment efforts.

Friday they shifted their focus on how to keep people in the ranks longer.

“We’re really struggling with retaining people, I have a roster here of everyone we hired,” said Sergeant Matt Cobb. “We’ve hired 300 since 2006 and 117 of them are gone.”

Sergeant Matt Cobb says the Topeka Police Department has a 39% attrition rate while the national average is 17%.

“In my opinion even with current events, recruitment is easy, especially if we’re willing to pay for it because it cost money to recruit talent and diversity, we’re going to hire I hope five of these eleven interns and that’s the easiest part even though it seems tough, its keeping them,” said Cobb.

The committee discussed several potential reasons-- such as the competitive pay rate among other agencies.

Deputy Mayor Mike Padilla says he believes a lot of it has to do with the city providing great opportunities for officers looking to start their careers.

“Topeka is a really good place to learn because its a small-big town and it really gives you a lot of opportunities in law enforcement,” said Padillia. “If you’re interested in k-9 or criminal investigations or forensics, data gatherings, there is all kinds of things you can do in law enforcement that the department the size of Topeka’s can offer someone.”

Once they get their experience, a lot of them look elsewhere to continue to grow.

“That’s part of what I think is the retention, if you’re aggressive, if you’re ambitious, and you want to keep on learning, you can do that here in Topeka or if you want to set your sights a little bit higher because of the opportunities at a state or federal level that’s what draws our officers onto something else.”

The committee pitched an idea of interviewing officers who chose to stay at the department and compare them to the exit interviews the city already conducts when people leave to better understand what’s happening.

