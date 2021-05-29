SENT Topeka founder celebrates birthday giving back to the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The founder of SENT Topeka is celebrating his birthday by raising money to help families who may struggle in hot weather.

Johnathan Sublet is the founder of SENT Topeka and instead of receiving birthday gifts for himself, this year he wants to give families the gift of an affordable air conditioner.

“When you come home from a hard day at work, the last thing that you want to deal with is a hot house,” Johnathan Sublet said.

Johnathan Sublet is celebrating his birthday by raising money to help families who may struggle in hot weather.

“The houses being in this environment with no AC and in our summers get hot, but I grew up in a house with no air conditioner and so I know that a box fan only pushes hot air and when you think about even the trauma, different emotional, and mental things that go on within a family,” Sublet explained.

Sublet also held this fundraiser last year for people in the HI-Crest neighborhood.

He says most of those houses were build without AC.

“A lot of the houses here in the HI-Crest community were built for enlisted men for Forbes Air Force Base, so this westside of the community especially for enlisted men, the eastside was for officers,” Sublet said. “

“So this was meant to be temporary housing, not long-term, but the housing is older on this side, so a lot of the housing was built with no central ac because of the time period in which it was built,” he added.

SENT Topeka raised nearly $6,000 to buy air conditioners, which they sold to families for $25-dollars each.

This year, families will pay 30 dollars.

“That money goes back into helping other residents with different efforts and housing that we do in the community,” Sublet said.

The effort provided 50 units last year. Sublet says they continue to see families in need.

“We’re trying to make sure that this is not an air conditioner that someone sent me I’m trying to get an air conditioner for my man cave, in the garage or she-shed in the backyard kind of deal but this is actually going to a family who doesn’t have any relief from the heat, that’s primarily what we’re trying to do,” he emphasized.

Sublet says being able to *give is the birthday gift he prefers.

“I’ve been tremendously blessed over my life and in a way, I am getting to receive. I get the opportunity and I received the opportunity to walk the summer with friends and neighbors here in the HI-Crest community. It’s only fitting that my birthday be a time where the entire community can celebrate not just for me to celebrate.”

Sublet says Lowes and Home Depot have agreed to sell them air conditioners at a lower price, so they can help as many families as possible.

You can find more information about the fundraiser and donate here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.