Sen. Moran introduces legislation to address gaps in veteran healthcare

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has introduced legislation to address gaps in healthcare for rural veterans.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sens. John Boozman (R-Ark.), Bill Cassidy, (R-La.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) introduced the Guaranteeing Healthcare Access to Personnel Who Served (GHAPS) Act on Wednesday, which would address gaps in veteran health care to ensure the Department of Veterans Affairs serves veterans in hard-to-reach places.

According to Sen. Moran, the legislation would work to codify programs that have been successful for veterans, remove bureaucratic barriers to care and mandate a VA telehealth strategy to apply lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to close the gaps in VA healthcare that often leaves veterans in hard-to-reach places behind.

“Whether a veteran lives in Manhattan, Kansas, or Manhattan, New York, the VA should work to find solutions to meet their unique health care needs,” said Sen. Moran. “Following the implementation of the MISSION Act and the Hannon Act, we now know the programs that have been successful in the effort to care for hard-to-reach veterans. The GHAPS Act makes certain they will continue to have access to these programs no matter where they live for years to come.”

Moran said the American Legion and America’s Warrior Partnership have endorsed the legislation.

“Those who served our country in the armed services earned benefits. My goal is that they receive those benefits that they earned,” said Dr. Cassidy.

According to Sen. Moran, the legislation would close healthcare gaps by doing the following:

  • Codifying MISSION access standards to protect veteran eligibility for MISSION’s Veterans Community Care Program.
  • Creating access standards for community care delivery to make certain veterans receive timely care in the community.
  • Directing VA to create a telehealth strategic plan to ensure the department is deploying virtual care thoughtfully and utilizing innovative solutions to deliver telehealth to rural veterans.
  • Ensuring all veterans with treatment-resistant depression have access to the necessary evidence-based care to put them on the path to recovery.
  • Cutting the red tape for VA research by removing the Paperwork Reduction Act requirements; ensuring veterans benefit from more timely research-informed care.
  • Directing Government Accountability Office to produce a report on the Foreign Medical Program to evaluate whether the program is adequately meeting the needs of overseas veterans.

