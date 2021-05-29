Advertisement

Rock Creek baseball wins 3A State championship

Rock Creek baseball wins 3A State title
Rock Creek baseball wins 3A State title(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 3A State baseball finale took just four innings to settle.

Rock Creek scored 19 runs through the first four innings against Anderson County — including 14 in the top of the fourth — before the game was called.

The 19-0 win marks the first State championship for the Mustangs since 2015 and the second for head coach Shane Sieben.

”These kids just persevered,” Sieben said. “I mean, you know last spring was tough for everybody, it’s not just these kids it’s everybody. But to these kids’ credit, I think it makes it more special.”

The Mustangs finished the season 21-5.

