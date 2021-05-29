Rock Creek baseball wins 3A State championship

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 3A State baseball finale took just four innings to settle.

Rock Creek scored 19 runs through the first four innings against Anderson County — including 14 in the top of the fourth — before the game was called.

The 19-0 win marks the first State championship for the Mustangs since 2015 and the second for head coach Shane Sieben.

”These kids just persevered,” Sieben said. “I mean, you know last spring was tough for everybody, it’s not just these kids it’s everybody. But to these kids’ credit, I think it makes it more special.”

The Mustangs finished the season 21-5.

And on the back of a 14 run top of the 4th, Rock Creek wins State 19-0 in 4 innings!! Way to go Mustangs!!! @RCboosters @RockCreekBsbl pic.twitter.com/jvWxH9IlcY — Rock Creek (@RockCreekHS) May 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.