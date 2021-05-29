RCPD closes part of K-13 near Observation Point

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD has closed part of K-13 near Observation Point to help resolve a call where someone could be a danger to themselves.

The Riley County Police Department says it has closed K-13 from Tuttle Creek Blvd. to Dyer Rd. as officers work to peacefully resolve a call.

According to RCPD, a person may be of danger to themselves.

RCPD said residents should avoid Observation Point at this time.

