RCPD closes part of K-13 near Observation Point
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD has closed part of K-13 near Observation Point to help resolve a call where someone could be a danger to themselves.
The Riley County Police Department says it has closed K-13 from Tuttle Creek Blvd. to Dyer Rd. as officers work to peacefully resolve a call.
According to RCPD, a person may be of danger to themselves.
RCPD said residents should avoid Observation Point at this time.
