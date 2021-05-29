Advertisement

Osage Co. Sheriff warns of new scam targeting residents

(WALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam circulating the area.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office essays it has been notified of a new scam circulating the area. It said the scammer tells potential victims that they will get $1 million if they pay the taxes on the money using a gift card.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the scammers have even offered to come to the victim’s home to pick up the gift cards in exchange for the money in person.

The Sheriff’s Office said to its knowledge, no one has shown up at any residence in the county. It said there have been several different scams that attempt to get the victim to buy a gift card or prepaid card.

