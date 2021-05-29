Advertisement

Organizations celebrated a milestone in civil rights at the Evergy Plaza

(WIBW)
By Reina Flores
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Brown vs. Board Sumner Legacy Trust and Brown vs. Board National Park Service held an event celebrating the 67th anniversary.

It had been nearly 70 years since the decision came to end segregation in schools.

The event was held Saturday afternoon at Evergy Plaza and included a documentary feature, a dance performance, and poetry.

Some students who went to school in Topeka reflected on the memories they had during this time period.

“At home, we played with each other and it wasn’t a problem it was just that we went to different schools and all the black and white kids played together and nothing was wrong with it, we just didn’t go to that school,” said Martha Amado.

