One organization celebrates those who served our country to kick off Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War held a Memorial Day ceremony Saturday morning at Topeka Cemetery to revisit veterans of the Civil War that are buried there and many more.

To some, Memorial Day is not just about BBQs, lake time, or just an extended weekend.

“Memorial Day is a day we should always keep, a day we should never cancel. Today we have a canceled culture society and we need to stand strong day for the price that was paid for liberty and the blood that was shed from our servicemen and women that we should never forget,” said Senator, Rick Kloos.

One group is making sure that each and every veteran is remembered, during this holiday.

“For Memorial Day we want to honor not just Civil War veterans but all people that fought and preserved the union in the United States, what an honor it is to remember those who fought,” said Kirk Nystrom.

And for Nystrom, serving the country runs through his family’s veins.

“My own father fought in World War Two and he was the one that helped with the bombs used and my wife’s father was trained as a pilot in the war so we celebrate those who offered their lives and service to the country,” he said.

Memorial Day is also about taking our history and learning from it.

“The simple lesson that I take from this is that if we want young people to learn we need to teach them to learn the truths of our past and that includes both the achievements and the mistakes that we have made. If I look at my own past, I can see some of the mistakes that I have made and if you learn from your mistakes you can move forward and greater victory for life,” said Kloos.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.